Diosdado Cabello, parliamentarian from the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), said that April 11-12, 2002 was the beginning of the Venezuelan civic-military union, referring to the grassroots connection between organized communities and security forces that is considered as one of the pillars of the Bolivarian Revolution.

Cabello made this statement on Wednesday, April 11, at a special session of the Venezuelan National Assembly commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the failed coup d’état against President Hugo Chávez in 2002, a US-backed coup that was defeated by the people of Venezuela.

In his speech, the parliamentarian said that during April 11-13, the perfect union between the Venezuelan people and the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) was formed.

“The civic-military union is not only Chávez’s dream but also the dream of Bolívar and Fabricio Ojeda. Fabricio, who spoke of the necessity of the civic-military union, said that a revolution must be like this,” Cabello said.

#11Abr || Diputado Diosdado Cabello: "El 11 y 12 de abril para la historia de Venezuela pareciera que fue necesario, porque nos hizo despertar". pic.twitter.com/XwNctRlXx4 — Asamblea Nacional 🇻🇪 (@Asamblea_Ven) April 11, 2024

He also mentioned that before the Bolivarian Revolution, the people used to be killed by the armed forces. In this regard, he recalled that on February 27, 1989, over 300 people were massacred by the armed forces in the Caracazo uprising, when the people of Venezuela were revolting against the imposition of neoliberal policies. Thereafter, on February 4, 1992, the soldiers of the military uprising, led by Chávez, were also alone. But on April 11 and 12, 2002, history changed.

The head of the PSUV parliamentary bloc called upon the Venezuelan people to remain true to Commander Hugo Chávez’s urge for unity that the departed leader made in December 2012.

“Unity has to go beyond Chavismo. We should allow everyone who wants to come with us,” the parliamentarian said. “Here is the future of the country; it is not with the opposition that wants to sell the country,” Diosdado Cabello added.

In this regard, Cabello condemned the far-right sectors for relentlessly attacking the people and the Bolivarian Revolution since the coup of April 11, 2002.

He also criticized those who were by the side of Hugo Chávez but who later truned traitorous and corrupt.

“I do not forgive those who were at Chávez’s side and have become corrupt, thieves, and disloyal, may someone else forgive them, because that was not the example that Commander Chávez left us,” the PSUV parliamentarian said.

Moreover, he reminded foreign powers as well as international electoral observers that the July 28 presidential elections will be decided exclusively by Venezuelans.

“Anyone who wants can come to observe, but anyone who comes with the belief that we are their colonies will leave just as they came. Anyone who wants to come with respect, this country should be respected, Venezuelans should be respected,” he emphasized.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DZ/SC

