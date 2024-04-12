Venezuela will host the seventh round of peace talks between the government of Colombia and the Colombian armed movement National Liberation Army (ELN). The peace delegation of the Colombian government arrived in Caracas on Thursday, April 11, as announced in an official statement from the delegation. “It is essential not to waste time,” the statement said, adding that the Colombian government is ready for a new round of dialogues with the ELN.

The communiqué specified that “it is imperative to concentrate the work of the peace talks on advancing the peace process, to make decisions on matters on the agenda and address the fundamental issues of the process.”

#Atención

Comunicado a la Opinión Pública de la Delegación de Gobierno en los Diálogos de Paz con el Ejército de Liberación Nacional – ELN Caracas, Abril 11, 2024 pic.twitter.com/1TSien0CU0 — Delegación de Paz del Gobierno de Colombia (@DelegacionGob) April 11, 2024

The communiqué stated that it is imperative to address “the serious situation faced by the people in the regions of Arauca, Chocó, and Nariño, and fundamental issues such as the rights of the victims.”

It also highlighted that Venezuela has been a willing facilitator of the dialogue process.

The upcoming meeting will be the seventh round of the negotiations between the government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army, and was preceded by the meeting in February 2024 in Havana, Cuba.

The ELN delegation also published a statement on its official X account on April 11, where it stressed that it was the Colombian government that had previously suspended the dialogues.

#Atencion #Comunicado

GOBIERNO CONGELA MESA DE DIÁLOGOS CON EL ELN La Mesa está en estado de congelamiento.

La @DelegacionEln llegó ayer a Caracas, para asistir a una REUNIÓN EXTRAORDINARIA con @DelegacionGob con el propósito de escucharlos y aclarar lo que sigue. pic.twitter.com/5ncjpRr4ze — Delegación ELN (@DelegacionEln) April 11, 2024

However, the statement clarified that “the ELN delegation arrived yesterday in Caracas, to attend a special meeting with the delegates of the government of Colombia, with the purpose of listening to them and clarifying what follows.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Aura Torrealba

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.