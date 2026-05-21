Elon Musk (left) and journalist Alan MacLeod (right), set against a background of Havana, Cuba, and overlaid with dollar bills and a stamped "CANCELLED" USAID logo. Photo: MintPress News.

Elon Musk (left) and journalist Alan MacLeod (right), set against a background of Havana, Cuba, and overlaid with dollar bills and a stamped "CANCELLED" USAID logo. Photo: MintPress News.