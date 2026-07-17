AI generated image depicting Lionel Messi and Benjamin Natanyahu standing before a wall of surveillance screens displaying maps, surrounded by armed personnel, drones, and a large crowd waving Israeli flags. Photo: MintPress News.

AI generated image depicting Lionel Messi and Benjamin Natanyahu standing before a wall of surveillance screens displaying maps, surrounded by armed personnel, drones, and a large crowd waving Israeli flags. Photo: MintPress News.