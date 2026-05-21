Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro embracing Alex Saab, a close ally and Colombian businessman, upon Saab's return to Venezuela following a prisoner exchange with the United States in December 2023. Photo: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro embracing Alex Saab, a close ally and Colombian businessman, upon Saab's return to Venezuela following a prisoner exchange with the United States in December 2023. Photo: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters.