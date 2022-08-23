Thanks to an alliance formed by the National Institute for Training and Socialist Education (INCES), the Three Roots Foundation, and the Ministry of Urban Agriculture, the roof of the 23 de Enero National Bolivarian Educational Unit, located in the densely populated neighborhood of El Mirador, will be used to grow four thousand pepper plants to make hallacas, a traditional Venezuelan dish, this Christmas.

This information was provided by Edui Otaiza, spokesperson for the Three Roots Foundation. He explained how, following President Nicolás Maduro’s comment that there would be an early Christmas, the foundation has created an alliance of various organizations to increase the production of items needed for traditional dishes during Christmas and New Year festivities.

Otaiza commented on how they hope to be able to harvest eight tons of peppers and parsley for distribution, with the help of the Hugo Chávez commune, to the residents of El Mirador. This harvest will help feed three thousand families in the area.

Similarly, Otaiza said that they are in the process of raising 150 pigs for this winter’s festivities.

He also noted how the initiative has been able to train six hundred students through the program in this neighborhood.

He then added that these activities support the agro-technical livestock program of the Ministry of Urban Agriculture.

