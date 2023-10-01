The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, and the president of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin, signed an agreement aimed at the strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties.

Rodríguez and Volodin highlighted the cooperation that has existed between Venezuela and Russia since the triumph of the Bolivarian Revolution in different areas especially in the defense of sovereignty.

After the meeting held on Saturday, September 30, during the First Russia-Latin America International Parliamentary Conference, the Venezuelan and Russian parliamentary groups toured the Zaryadye Park in the center of Moscow.

Recorrimos junto al presidente de la DUMA, Viacheslav Volodin, el Puente Flotante del Parque Zaradie, en una soleada tarde de Moscú. pic.twitter.com/eUtk83ZcuL — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) September 30, 2023

Rodríguez stated that this meeting is part of an important agenda for bringing together the peoples, ideas and approaches that are being developed and tested in each country.

Earlier, the Venezuelan delegation participating in the First Russia-Latin America International Parliamentary Conference paid honors to the statue of Liberator Simón Bolívar, that was recently unveiled in Moscow.

The First Russia-Latin America International Parliamentary Conference started on Friday, September 29, in Moscow, and will continue until Monday, October 2. It brings together more than 200 parliamentarians and experts on parliamentary issues from Russia and various countries of Latin America.

Russian president highlights Latin America’s important role in geopolitics

On Friday, the Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Latin America is pursuing strong sovereign policy and taking a leading role in geopolitics.

During his speech at the Russia-Latin America International Parliamentary Conference, the Russian president stressed that the Latin American countries “are willing to develop a beneficial partnership with Russia,” which was demonstrated by the attendance of Latin American parliamentary representatives.

Putin said that “[i[t would not be an exaggeration to say that today Latin American countries are showing a pattern in the success of the progressive process of formation of a multipolar system of international relations based on equality, justice, respect for international relations and the legitimate interests of each other.”

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

