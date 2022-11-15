This Monday, November 14, Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Diosdado Cabello announced that the Expanded Working Group of the São Paulo Forum will meet in Caracas on Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19.

In the weekly PSUV press conference, Cabello explained that the recommendations and proposals of approximately 90 representatives from various countries, who will be visiting Venezuela to offer their contributions, will be collected during this meeting.

“It is a very important meeting for our country,” Cabello said, “because it is the peoples who are strengthening revolutionary unity and solidarity.”

"El viernes y sábado se reúne en Venezuela el Grupo de Trabajo Ampliado del Foro de Sao Paulo. Allí se hacen propuestas, recomendaciones, es una reunión muy importante para nuestro país", Diosdado Cabello.#VamosALaFilven2022 pic.twitter.com/978s1DPQM0 — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) November 14, 2022

Cabello also announced that the delegations participating in the meeting of the Continental Latin American and Caribbean Student Organization (OCLAE), another important event being held in the Venezuelan capital, will begin to arrive on Sunday, November 20.

“More than a thousand international delegates are coming, plus a group of Venezuelans and a large number that will be connected online,” he added. “A forum for discussion, and Venezuela is the venue. These days, Venezuela becomes the meeting point for these groups… referents of struggle.”

It is expected that approximately 90 delegates from other countries will participate and contribute to the debate at the meeting of the São Paulo Forum. “It is the peoples, the movements, that are strengthening revolutionary unity and solidarity,” said Cabello.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.