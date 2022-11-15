November 15, 2022
Photo composition showing leftist Latin American presidents, from left to right: Lula da Silva, Xiomara Castro, Daniel Ortega, Raúl Castro, Miguel Díaz-Canel, Nicolás Maduro and Pedro Castillo. Photo: adnamerica.

Photo composition showing leftist Latin American presidents, from left to right: Lula da Silva, Xiomara Castro, Daniel Ortega, Raúl Castro, Miguel Díaz-Canel, Nicolás Maduro and Pedro Castillo. Photo: adnamerica.