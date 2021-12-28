Screwed? Guaidó Extends ‘Interim Government’ into 2022

As 2021 comes to an end, the so-called interim government of Venezuela, appointed by former deputy Juan Guaidó two years ago, also reaches a crossroads. The puppet government, a legal mechanism created by the far-right to destabilize the constitutional government of President Nicolás Maduro and divert funds to Guaidó and his entourage, is continuing to unravel.

In this regard, the pseudo-parliament, which still includes former deputies to Venezuela’s National Assembly who had been in office during the 2015-2020 legislative period, has undertaken a new maneuver that, according to them, will enable them to proclaim another parallel National Assembly on January 5, 2022.

Former deputy Guaidó and his remaining allies have approved the extension of the mock Parliament and interim government beyond the beginning of the new year, which traditionally brings an end to the legislative period in Venezuela

The document cooked up by the opposition in order to satisfy their needs, which has been given the name of Statute for the Transition, is now being revised in order to justify the presumed existence of a governing body which could operate independently from Venezuela’s Constitution, and continue to enjoy the support of the White House.

The never-ending trap

On the other hand, some sectors of the opposition have proposed that the so-called interim presidency of Venezuela should remain indefinitely, separate from the activities of the parallel National Assembly that will renew itself on January 5, 2022.

However, these details were not addressed at the meeting on Monday, December 27. With all this, the meeting of the self-proclaimed parliamentarians constitutes a new attempt to extend what they allege to be Guaidó’s presidency, as part of the supposed interim government.

With this political move the usurpers seek mechanisms to build a fictitious justification that can allow them to continue receiving assets that have been taken from the state and people of Venezuela.

The opposition is currently plagued by increasing divisions and internal struggles. Julio Borges, another fugitive from Venezuelan justice, and foreign minister of Guaidó’s puppet government until recently, recently resigned over irreconcilable differences with his former partner.

Featured image: Juan Guaidó. Photo: REDRADIOVE

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

