The political scandal that Colombia is currently experiencing further fuels the rumors that a soft coup is being orchestrated against President Gustavo Petro. Leaked audios, telephone interceptions, and media propaganda have been employed to try destabilizing the Colombian government.

This weekend, Semana magazine published alleged audio recordings of the former Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, in a conversation with the former chief of staff of the presidency, Laura Saraiba. During the call, Benedetti said that he received 15 billion pesos for the Petro campaign.

According to the audio recordings, Benedetti complained to Sarabia that Petro did not give Benedetti a position within the new administration. The former ambassador wanted to be appointed to the Foreign Ministry or the Ministry of the Interior, but this did not materialize.

After the audio leak, Armando Benedetti assured the public that his statements were manipulated and taken out of context. In addition, he apologized to Petro “for the aggression and malicious attack.”

“The Semana magazine audios have been manipulated,” wrote the former ambassador via social media. “I apologize to President Gustavo Petro and Laura Sarabia for the aggression and malicious attack that does not come from me.”

What did Gustavo Petro say after the recordings were leaked?

In the midst of all the controversy, President Petro claimed that he has no knowledge of Benedetti’s statements about the 15 billion pesos. Petro noted that the former official must provide explanations to the Attorney General’s Office.

Petro stated that he is certain that no irregularities have been committed in his government, after guaranteeing that neither commanders of the public force nor directors of intelligence apparatuses ordered telephone tapping or illegal raids.

“I do not accept blackmail, nor do I see politics as a space for personal favors,” the Colombian president specified.

Petro recalled when former President Iván Duque ordered the illegal recording of the conversations that Petro carried out over Zoom during his presidential campaign, and which were published in Semana. The same medium is now being used to promote the soft coup against the Colombian government.

During those wiretaps, the Duque government, at that time, failed to prove anything against Petro’s campaign. The investigation did not advance to the Prosecutor’s Office. Furthermore, a scandal was not generated by the illegal wiretapping, as is currently occurring.

The soft coup against Petro

The leaks are now being used by the opposition sector, including the ex-candidate for the presidency, Federico Gutiérrez, to demand the resignation of Gustavo Petro.

For her part, Senator Piedad Córdoba denounced that the media lend themselves to propaganda and not to informing the public. Last March, Córdoba warned that Colombia’s oligarchy was preparing a soft coup against Petro through misinformation and instigating false motivations.

“They are orchestrating a disinformation campaign, flooding the networks and media with tendentious information, and beginning to incite marches with false motivations,” stated the senator at the time.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

