SOUTHCOM Prepares for New Military Drills in Guyana – New Provocation Against Venezuela

A new threat against Venezuela may be brewing at the Final Planning Conference for the Tradewinds military exercise, which is supposedly aimed at improving multinational security in the Caribbean, sponsored by the Southern Command of the United States. The exercise will take place in June at various locations in Guyana, a country with which Venezuela has a dispute over the Essequibo territory.

Information on Tradewinds2021 was released by the US embassy in Guyana through its official website. It stated that “all training venues provide opportunities to develop the capacity of joint partner nations, combined and inter-agency activities focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations, as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations.” This would signify new threats against Venezuela, with Laura Richardson as the new head of the US Southern Command.

RELATED CONTENT: Mayor of La Victoria: ‘Colombian Paramilitary Gangs Use Robin Hood Modus Operandi to Engage with Locals’

This is not the first time that SOUTHCOM has gone to Guyana to execute its conspiracies against Venezuela, with apparent justifications like defending the Caribbean territory from drug trafficking or with other excuses.

Background

Last January, former head of the Southern Command, Admiral Craig Faller, visited Guyana, to finalize plans of military maneuvers. More recently, on March 16, the Guyana Defense Force received a Bell 412 EPI helicopter for its air corps. The aircraft has US registration number and civil paint scheme. It arrived at the Guyanese military base with 2 Guyanese Air Corps officers and a US pilot.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Border Conflict Mixes Drug Trafficking and Regime-Change Ambitions

After several meetings took place between this military group and the Guyanese authorities, the Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, alerted the Caribbean nations to take into account the tense situation generated in the region by the governments of Guyana and the United States .

Why Guyana?

US transnational corporations have multi-million dollar interests in the Essequibo territory, a region disputed by Venezuela, where there are extensive energy and mining resources. In addition, it has been verified that oil, gas, gold, diamond and other mineral deposits cover an extent of ​​159 thousand kilometers.

The Venezuelan government has made repeated appeals to its Guyanese counterpart, urging that the Geneva Agreement be respected in order to resume the historical cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, and for a peaceful resolution, mediated by the United Nations, of the territorial dispute that expressly forbids Guyana from using the resources in this area until the dispute is settled.

Featured image: US Coast Guard ship (1011). File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by Daniela Jiménez, with Orinoco Tribune content.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Daniela Jimenez + posts This author does not have any more posts.