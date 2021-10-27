Luisa Ortega Díaz Flees From Colombia to Spain

The former attorney general of Venezuela, Luisa Ortega Díaz, accused of various crimes, requested political asylum from the government of Spain.

In a statement sent to European media, it was announced that the former official carried out the procedures for requesting political asylum in Spain on October 13, assisted by her legal advisor, lawyer Ismael Oliver.

Ortega runs away again

Let us recall that in 2019 Fanny Ardila Guerra, Local Attorney 63 of Bogotá, Colombia, the country where Ortega Díaz fled to, issued three citations against the former official, requesting that she testify before an investigation for alleged crimes of corruption, and for receiving bribes from businessmen who made million-dollar contracts with PDVSA.

On that occasion, the Colombian president, Iván Duque, prevented the judicial process from continuing. Through a telephone call to the Local 63 Prosecutor’s Office in Bogotá, Duque used his influence. In fact, Ortega Díaz did not attend any of the summons.

Después que se comieron al Pollo Carvajal, Guaidó se lo lanzó a EEUU para atacar a Alex Saab. El Pollo está en España, dónde se suponía que ingresó "legal" por trámites que realizó la prófuga Luisa Ortega Díaz. Ahora Luisa está pidiendo asilo en España, ¿cómo se llama el guión? — Vanessa Ortiz (@VanessaOrtizz) October 25, 2021

The self-exiled former official was dismissed in 2017 for treason, usurpation of functions, use of a false public document, and making false accusations, among other crimes. She fled to Colombia, where she was accepted as a “refugee.” Now, Ortega claims that she has allegedly received threats on her life and attacks against her freedom, for which she decided to flee to Spain and request asylum.

Spain seems to have become the preferred destination for former Venezuelan officials who have committed serious crimes, or for coup plotters and terrorists. Such is the case of the fugitive from justice, Leopoldo López, or Hugo “el Pollo” Carvajal, captured by the Spanish justice system, which temporarily suspended his extradition to the United States, or of Antonio Ledezma, a right-wing politician and also a fugitive from Venezuelan justice, among many others.

Featured image: Fugitive from justice Luisa Ortega Díaz. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by Daniela Jiménez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

