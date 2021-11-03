Airports to Restart Operations as Venezuela Eases COVID-19 Restrictions

As part of the flexibilization of commercial and labor activities in Venezuela, announced by President Nicolás Maduro to begin on Monday, November 1, and that will last up to December 31, general, private and commercial aviation will begin operations to and from the controlled airports of the Maiquetía region, La Guaira. This measure exempts uncontrolled airports, which still require authorization. This was informed by the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC).

Through a statement, INAC explained that starting from November 1, as part of the flexibilization scheme, the air routes, which had remained suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume activities and will operate until December 2021.

#Comunicado || El #INAC, cumpliendo con los lineamientos del Ejecutivo Nacional, informa medidas para el sector aéreo desde el #1Nov al #1Ene de 2022 de acuerdo a lo establecido en el NOTAM C1104/2021. pic.twitter.com/sVxhsHj5RP — Instituto Nacional de Aeronáutica Civil (INAC) (@InacVzla) November 1, 2021

The authorized airports

The airports that will provide service during November and December are Porlamar, Maiquetía, Valencia, Maracaibo, Canaima, El Vigía, Barquisimeto, Barcelona, Cumaná, Las Piedras, Puerto Ordaz, Barinas, Maturín and La Fría. It should be noted that both the Táchira and Bolívar airports have been reactivated after more than a year without operation.

Durante la flexibilización biosegura (#1Nov al #31Dic) autorizada por el Pdte @NicolasMaduro, habrá apertura supervisada de la operaciones de aviación general, privada y comercial en los aeropuertos controlados en todo el territorio nacional. PD: Se incluye Tachira y Bolívar. pic.twitter.com/TFvcdMVWbJ — Hipólito Abreu (@HAbreuMRT) November 1, 2021

In its statement, INAC stressed that those aircraft which remained more than 180 days without flying must comply with the evaluation process required by the aeronautical authority. Furthermore, the aircraft that have remained active must submit their flight plans to the respective officials authorized to receive such notifications.

International flights

Venezuela has maintained international flights to and from Turkey, Spain, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Russia and Bolivia.

INAC has also authorized round flights to Spain for the next three months. INAC informed that the permission was granted to partner airlines Air Europa and Iberia. The activation of international flights to Qatar, Peru, Chile and Argentina are under consideration.

Moreover, the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (CONVIASA) announced on Friday, October 29, the reopening of the Caracas-Madrid air route, after the gradual reactivation of several international airlines that had remained closed due to the pandemic.

Featured image: Domestic and international flights in Venezuela are being resumed as part of the flexibilization measures taken by the government for the next two months. Photo: RedRadioVE

(RedRadioVE) by Daniela Jiménez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

