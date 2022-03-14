TAP Returns: Portuguese Airline Resumes Caracas-Lisbon Route

Through a post on its official Twitter account, the Portuguese airline TAP Air Portugal announced this Friday, March 11, that it will resume flights to Venezuela soon.

The Lisbon-Caracas route will officially resume on June 21, with two weekly flights (Tuesdays and Saturdays), on an Airbus A330neo aircraft, which has a capacity of 34 passengers in Business Class, 96 in Economy Extra and 168 in Economy Class.

The website of the Portuguese airline also reported that it has three additional flights scheduled to Lisbon for April 21 and May 5 and 16. In addition, they informed that regular service will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays, taking off from Lisbon at 12:10 p.m. and arriving in Caracas at 3:50 p.m. The return flight will depart from Venezuela at 6:20 p.m. and will arrive in Lisbon at 7:25 a.m. local time the next day.

RELATED CONTENT: The Portuguese Response to TAP Airlines Security Irregularities Denounced by Venezuela

A partir de 21/06, iremos retomar a nossa operação Lisboa-Caracas, com voos às terças e sábados! Até lá vamos realizar 3 voos especiais entre as capitais, nos dias 21 de abril, 5 e 16 de maio.

Reservem já a vossa viagem, sem taxas de alteração, em https://t.co/blPSFM28Mf. 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/dhOQv7URYB — TAP Air Portugal (@tapairportugal) March 11, 2022

Returning after what?

Two years ago, in February 2020, TAP Air Portugal company violated international security standards.

Venezuela’s transport minister at that time, Hipólito Abreu, explained that “due to the serious irregularities committed on Flight TP173, and in accordance with national civil aeronautical regulations, the operations of the TAP airline on our territory were suspended for 90 days, as a precautionary measure to protect the operational security of Venezuela.”

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Suspends TAP Air Portugal Operations for 90 Days

#EnVivo || Ministro @tupamarohipolit durante rueda de prensa sobre el caso de la aerolínea TAP: En los documentos de la aeronave se pudo constatar, que el vuelo TP 173 de #TAP Portugal no posee el certificado de fumigación del

equipo CS-TKS. pic.twitter.com/PqUi7R2DPS — Vicepresidencia Vzla (@ViceVenezuela) February 17, 2020

On that occasion, the Portuguese airline allowed the transport of former deputy Juan Guaidó during a tour whose sole objective was to request that the country be sanctioned. Unilateral coercive measures were indeed imposed by the United States government against Venezuela. The airline had not reported Guaidó’s name on its flight manifest, a violation of international regulations.

Juan Guaidó’s actions increased the economic crisis that was already being experienced in Venezuela, exacerbated by the inhumane economic and financial blockade from Washington and the European Union in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Featured image: TAP Portugal airplane in the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetia. Photo: IAIM.

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torre

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.