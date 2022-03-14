Birds with Bands from Ukrainian Bio Labs Found in Russia

Evidence points to US plans to transport a virus in birds migrating to Russian territory.

This Sunday, March 13, Russian ambassador to Venezuela, Sergey Mélik-Bagdasárov, reported that wild birds have been captured in Russia with bands from Ukrainian biological laboratories, providing evidence of a covert plan to spread deadly viruses.

The information was made public by Mélik-Bagdasárov this Sunday, in a televised interview with the Venezuelan minister for culture, journalist Ernesto Villegas.

The Russian ambassador noted that the Russian Armed Forces have found evidence that covert actions were being prepared in chemical and biological laboratories financed by the United States.

#Nebenzia: The activity of biolabs in #Ukraine that we track back to 2014, and #US-implemented program of so-called reform of 🇺🇦 healthcare system triggered uncontrolled growing incidence of dangerous and economically relevant #infections in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/WoAxsKQT5l — Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN) March 12, 2022

The ambassador explained that wild birds have already been found on Russian soil, migrating from Ukraine, wearing bands from Ukrainian laboratories financed by the United States.

Earlier this week, the Russian Army discovered evidence in Ukrainian biological laboratories that the United States financed covert experiments studying the spread of deadly viruses, according to Tass news agency.

“According to the documents,” said the Russian Defense Ministry, “in Ukraine, in 2022, the US planned to conduct work on pathogens of birds, bats, and reptiles, with an additional transition to study the possibility of transporting African swine flu and anthrax.”

On Friday, the UN Security Council held, at the request of Russian representatives, an emergency session to address the biological weapons activities of the United States on Ukrainian soil.

Featured image: Bird banded in Mongolia. Photo: WSCC.ORG.

(Últimas Noticias) by Aurig Hernandez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

