The Left Wins Peru’s Presidential Election

For the first time in Peru’s history has a leftist and working-class candidate won the presidency. While Pedro Castillo’s election has generated big expectations, his ability to govern faces many challenges. Peruvian journalist and analyst Francesca Emanuele analyzes the election result.

RELATED CONTENT: Is Keiko Cooking Up a Fraud in Perú? Castillo Urges Supporters to ‘Rise Up’

Podcast: Play in a new window | Download

Featured image: Rural teacher Pedro Castillo is the first leftist to be elected president of Peru. Photo: Reuters

(The Analysis News)