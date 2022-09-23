September 23, 2022
Afghan man surrounded by kids pushing a water pump but no water seen from the other side. A US military truck can be seen in the background. Photo: Kelley J. Stewart via ISAF Headquarters Public Affairs Office from Kabul, Afghanistan – CC BY 2.0.

Afghan man surrounded by kids pushing a water pump but no water seen from the other side. A US military truck can be seen in the background. Photo: Kelley J. Stewart via ISAF Headquarters Public Affairs Office from Kabul, Afghanistan – CC BY 2.0.