US President Donald Trump denies reports that General Daniel Caine opposes war with Iran, says decision rests with him and prefers a deal.

US President Donald Trump denied reports about internal disagreements over a potential assault on Iran, affirming that only he makes such decisions.

Trump’s Truth Social statement centered on claims that General Daniel Caine opposes going to war with Iran, as well as “limited strikes” on the Islamic Republic. Trump claimed the reports were “100% incorrect,” insisting that the general has not publicly argued against military action.

In his remarks, Trump stressed that the decision to pursue military action lies exclusively with him. “I am the one that makes the decision,” he said, underscoring a centralized approach to US policy toward Iran.

While noting that General Caine would prefer to avoid war, Trump alleged that if military action were ordered, it would be “easily won,” boasting once again that military force remains an option despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Simultaneously, Trump warned of consequences if a deal is not achieved, while claiming he prefers reaching an agreement. “I would rather have a Deal,” he said.

Initial report

Earlier today, Axios, citing informed sources, reported that US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine has warned Trump that a potential military strike on Iran could draw the United States into a prolonged conflict.

The report stated that Caine cautioned that such an operation could entangle Washington in an extended confrontation with Tehran, thereby increasing the risk of escalation across the region.

According to the sources cited by Axios, Caine also warned that military action against Iran could result in US casualties.

Despite raising concerns, the chairman reportedly told Trump that he would support and implement any decision ultimately taken by the president regarding a possible strike.

The reported warning comes amid ongoing debate within Washington over how to address tensions with Iran, as policymakers weigh diplomatic options against potential military action.

