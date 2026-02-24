Venezuela marked the seventh anniversary of the Battle of the Bridges with a massive mobilization in Tachira state, commemorating the 2019 events against destabilization attempts.

This Monday, February 23, a motorized caravan and a massive mobilization in Venezuelan Tachira state commemorated the seventh anniversary of the Battle of the Bridges, an event defined as an episode of resistance against attempts at destabilization of the country.

During the event, Diosdado Cabello, Secretary General of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV, in Spanish), stated that the events of 2019 represent “a resounding demonstration of the popular-military-police fusion that characterizes Venezuela.”

From the border state, Cabello sent greetings to President Nicolas Maduro and First Combatant Cilia Flores, within the framework of remembering the events of 2019. In this sense, he emphasized that the sectors that attempted to impose conspiratorial plans were defeated thanks to the coordinated action of the Bolivarian Revolution.

“The fascists believed they were not only going to invade Venezuela, but also to consolidate what could have been the defeat of the Bolivarian Revolution. But no, the people, the popular-military-police fusion, worked perfectly, and they were defeated as they always have been”, he stated.

The Secretary General of the PSUV recalled that the confrontation unfolded in a context of intensive use of social media and other media outlets, under the pretext of bringing humanitarian aid.

“A lie, we know it was a lie; they came to invade Venezuela”, declared, adding that he has no doubt that “if people had entered Venezuela on February 23, history would be different.” He thanked the Venezuelan people for preventing their entry.

This seventh commemoration was held with the participation of Governor Freddy Bernal and Tachira’s authorities, in an event that sought to reinforce the message of civic-military unity.

Cabello emphasized that, in the current context, “the most important thing is not winning a battle, but winning the war”, highlighting the Venezuelan Government’s progress in consolidating the Bolivarian Revolution and maintaining the country’s sovereignty.

Cabello also mentioned that 52 days ago, the United States carried out a disproportionate attack on national territory occurred, resulting in the kidnapping of the President Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores and the deaths of more than 100 people. In this sense, he strongly criticized those who are calling for an invasion of their own country.

He also referred to the importance of maintaining coordination among popular, military, and police forces as a national defense strategy.

During his speech, Cabello reiterated the ruling party’s commitment to the continuity of the political process initiated by Commander Hugo Chavez and currently led by President Nicolas Maduro, with a popular-military-police alliance was highlighted as a central element for protecting Venezuelan sovereignty against attempts at destabilization.

“Seven years later, we could quote the phrase of Commander Chavez, that we still have a homeland, thanks to February 23 of that year”, Cabello asserted, in a clear defense of national independence.

(teleSUR)