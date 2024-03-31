March 31, 2024
People covering themselves immediately after the blast caused by the Israeli bombing next to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza, Palestine on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Photo: Screenshot of social media video by @PalestineChron.

