Hotel occupancy in La Guaira state, Venezuela, exceeded 80% this Holy Week, highlighted the state’s Secretary of Economic Development Marcos Meléndez.

Meléndez explained that at the start of the week hotel occupancy was about 72%, but by Friday it already crossed 80%, and that there are more reservations indicating that occupancy levels would reach 100%.

He also highlighted that the Bahía Los Niño, Los Caracas, El Yate, Playa Coral and Naiguatá beaches in La Guaira have been filled with tourists.

The beaches showed 97% occupancy of umbrellas and chairs, with people ejoying the holiday completely normally.

These data were published by the Tourism Observatory, which constantly monitors economic activity in the coastal state during the Holy Week tourist season.

The Venezuelan people could not stand it anymore and now are in the streets!!!

Sorry!!!

This is people enjoying the Holy Week in Margarita Island.

If you read mainstream media you might believe that everybody is dying due to a "humanitarian crisis." The reality is far from that! https://t.co/LpgQqEDwcp — Orinoco Tribune (@OrinocoTribune) March 28, 2024

La Guaira Governor José Alejandro Terán said that “the beaches to the west of the Central Coast also received hundreds of vacationers this Good Friday.”

“Playa Candilejas and Surfista were filled with the joy of the Mostacho Fest, with sports and traditional activities to enjoy this holiday in La Guaira,” he added.

On social media platforms he posted photos and videos of his tour of the beaches of La Guaira in company of the governor of Guárico state, José Vásquez, who was in La Guaira this Good Friday. Terán noted that the tradition of “pouring coconut” has not been lost in La Guaira and was performed on several beaches along the coast.

Meanwhile, the maritime route to Chichiriviche has been active, transporting visitors to these beaches on the Playa Cuyagua boat with an average of about 23 passengers on each trip, reported the director of Tourism of La Guaira, Juan Carlos Hidalgo.

There was also significant tourist activity in other Venezuelan tourist destinations such as Morrocoy National Park, Carabobo state, and Margarita Island. According to reports, Venezuelan tourism is showing signs of recovery, as part of the general economic recovery in recent years, after the damage that the US-led illegal sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic inflicted on this important economic sector.

On Saturday, March 30, President Nicolás Maduro expressed his satisfaction that so many Venezuelans went to the beaches and rivers of the country to celebrate the holiday. “I have received these beautiful images of the people enjoying the coasts, rivers, and spas. It fills me with joy to see how ordinary Venezuelans have gone out to enjoy these days healthily. My best wishes to all the vacationers!” wrote the Venezuelan president on social media.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

