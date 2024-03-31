The United States judiciary has finally dismissed all the charges against Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, that had been falsely leveled against him by the US government as part of its hybrid war against Venezuela.

After almost four years of the abduction and political persecution of Alex Saab, it was officially announced on Friday, March 29, that Judge Robert Scola of the United States Court of the Southern District of Florida signed the definitive dismissal of all the charges against the Venezuelan diplomat.

After his release in December last year, Saab, who is currently the president of the International Center for Productive Investment of Venezuela (CIIP), revealed that his illegal detention in Cape Verde, which occurred on June 12, 2020, was intended to stop the arrival of food, medicine and fuel to Venezuela amid the US blockade, while the US authorities pressured him to reveal routes, suppliers and purchasing transactions to stop the ships and thus make the country collapse.

Estamos del lado correcto de la historia.

Documento: Juez de Florida retira todos los cargos a Álex Saab https://t.co/ajimkkUcBs pic.twitter.com/vELkIQgDWp — Movimiento #FreeAlexSaab (@FreeAlexSaabOrg) March 29, 2024

“Two weeks after my abduction, the United States sanctioned some 200 ships that they linked to my work in obtaining food, medicine, and fuel for Venezuela,” Saab said last December when interviewed on President Nicolás Maduro’s podcast.

Saab revealed that the United States government demanded that he call Venezuela’s international suppliers and falsely tell them that they were not going to be paid for the commercial operations carried out previously. “I was ordered to tell them that the United States was going to sanction them… because the Venezuelan government was to be made to collapse,” Saab said in that interview.

President Maduro repudiated the abduction of the Venezuelan diplomat, who was the Venezuelan government’s special envoy to several countries of the world in an attempt to circumvent the blockade and bring necessary supplies to Venezuela.

“December 20, 2023, is an unforgettable day,” said President Maduro while receiving Alex Saab in Venezuela after his release from a Florida prison. For 1,280 days Saab remained a prisoner the United States government, which was violative of the provisions of international law and Saab’s diplomatic immunity.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.