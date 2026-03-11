“We oppose any war, we are absolutely opposed to them.” This was the statement made Monday, March 9, by the Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez during a working session with communards in Ciudad Tiuna, Caracas. Surrounded by spokespeople for grassroots organizations, she reaffirmed that Venezuela’s message is one of peace.

Rodríguez, who made these remarks after referring to relations between Venezuela and the US, said that they “must be based on truth; they must be based on mutual respect, on shared benefit; they must adhere to international law. That is our ten-point code of international conduct, and we oppose any war.”

Minutes earlier she stated, “These are difficult times, but we are the people of Simón Bolívar, we are a people who have faced difficulties, and we are winning peace. Every day that passes, as we have said in our diplomatic relations with the US government, we are working to resolve differences and move forward on common ground.”

She recalled that Venezuela has a working agenda with the US regime that has been outlined in the areas of energy, mining, and combating drug trafficking.

Working agenda and drug trafficking cooperation

“Venezuela is not a drug-trafficking country, nor is it even relevant in terms of drug trafficking, but we do participate and cooperate with other countries in the world and in our region to combat drug trafficking, so that our youth are protected; so that our youth do not fall into drugs. And we want to share that message with all families in the world, with families in the region,” she stated, accompanied by spokespeople from the communal movement who had actively participated the previous day in the Popular Consultation—the first of 2026.

She emphasized that in this working agenda with the US, “we are proceeding with patience and determination. We want to build long-term relationships, but they must be based on truth.”

“The truth about Venezuela; let the truth about Venezuela be known, let it be known that we are not a country of drug traffickers, that Deputy Cilia Flores and President Nicolás Maduro are innocent, let the world know it. That we are a country of hard work, that we strive; through our own efforts. That we have many natural riches, but that the main wealth is the spiritual wealth of our people and that today we are telling the truth,” she added.

On Jan. 3, 2026, US President Donald Trump ordered US troops to bomb populated areas of Caracas, Miranda, La Guaira, and Aragua, killing more than 100 people. The US invaders also kidnapped Deputy Cilia Flores and the constitutional president, Nicolás Maduro.

On Thursday, March 5, the Venezuelan government announced the restoration of diplomatic and consular relations between Venezuela and the US. A day later, the acting president recalled that on Jan. 8, the day they paid tribute to the heroes and heroines who fell in combat on Jan. 3 during the invasion and bombing carried out by US troops in parts of the country, she had stated that the government would resolve the historical differences with the US through diplomatic channels.

(Diario Vea) by Yuleidys Hernández Toledo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SH