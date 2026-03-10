The foreign affairs minister of Venezuela, Yván Gil, repudiated the recent hostile remarks against Venezuela made by US Senator Markwayne Mullin, who has been designated to head the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Gil noted that such statements contrast with the constructive spirit with which the two governments are attempting to rebuild their bilateral relations.

Gil emphasized that it is imperative to protect the progress achieved in restoring diplomatic and consular ties, keeping them away from individual agendas that sabotage mutual understanding.

He stressed that the process of normalization between Caracas and Washington responds to a sovereign decision aimed at overcoming “microphone diplomacy,” which historically hindered progress between the countries.

According to Gil, Mullin’s disrespectful statements represent a setback in the path recently undertaken by the two countries to normalize their diplomatic relations. The Venezuelan government considers that respect for self-determination must be the fundamental pillar of any institutional rapprochement with the US administration.

Gil’s remarks came after the nominee for US Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, said that his country’s objective is for Venezuela to “return to democracy” through “free and fair elections.”

A call to move beyond rhetoric to guarantee coexistence

The Venezuelan government urged political actors in the United States to abandon narratives that undermine international coexistence. Gil called for turning the page on aggressive rhetoric, arguing that such positions do not provide real benefits to relations between sovereign states.

Venezuela reaffirmed its willingness to maintain frank and respectful dialogue, as long as the nation’s dignity and independence are recognized—principles that the Foreign Ministry will defend with absolute firmness against any attempt at interference.

Gil reiterated that Venezuela wants to builds bridges for cooperation but will not tolerate disrespect that cloud the ambience of negotiations. Caracas’ call seeks to safeguard regional stability and ensure that official channels of communication prevail over the personal opinions of officials.

He underscored that the Venezuelan government hopes that diplomacy will prevail under protocols of mutual respect, preventing bellicose discourse from interfering with the shared interests of the peoples.

(Últimas Noticias) by Randolph Borges

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SC