Since this Wednesday night the rain has continued, and in the early hours on Thursday, several states of the country such as La Guaira, Miranda and Caracas have been affected by Tropical Wave No. 41 which has been developing in the country since the beginning of the week.

Mainly with heavy rains, lightning and even hail, some areas have come face to face with Tropical Wave No. 41, and as it continues to rain, the authorities are deployed to keep the people safe.

The People’s Power Minister for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace, Remigio Ceballos, announced on Wednesday night that heavy rains would be recorded throughout the territory, especially in the states of Delta Amacuro, Sucre, Monagas, Anzoátegui, Nueva Esparta, Miranda, La Guaira, Capital District; as well as in Aragua, Carabobo, Guárico, Amazonas, Bolívar and the Essequibo. In addition, he added that the Risk Management System remains activated and alert to serve the People.

For their part, the governors of the affected states are monitoring the situation and some have already spoken out. José Alejandro Terán reported that La Guaira has been affected by Tropical Wave No. 41 all night; heavy rainfall has occurred throughout the State. “Thank God we can report that we do not have any overflowing ravines,” he said.

Likewise, “We have all the citizen security teams deployed. CORPOELEC teams are attentive to attend the affected transmission lines. We have all the government and citizen security teams on alert,” Governor Terán added.

Finally, the governor of Miranda, Héctor Rodríguez, called on the population to remain calm and seek the authorities if there is any impact. “The peasant sector reports that there was a hailstorm that affected the harvest,” he noted. He also stressed that these rains are the effect of climate change, which is happening throughout the planet. “This change calls on us to reflect on changes in our lifestyle,” he added.

