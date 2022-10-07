Jorge Rodríguez, the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, held a meeting on Tuesday with the ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, Naci Aydan Karamanoğlu, in order to advance the cooperative plan between both nations.

The information was released by the president of the national parliament on Twitter. In addition, he maintained that relations between Venezuela and Türkiye are based on respect, friendship and self-determination of the peoples.

Through a video shared on social media networks, it is evident that both authorities spoke during the meeting. Likewise, a strong handshake ratified the brotherhood of the countries.

Sostuvimos una reunión con el Embajador de la República de Türkiye, Naci Aydan Karamanoǧlu, a fin de seguir avanzando en el amplio mapa de cooperación entre ambas naciones bajo una relación de respeto, amistad y autodeterminación de los pueblos. pic.twitter.com/gbMWrPOq80 — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) October 6, 2022

“We held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, Naci Aydan Karamanoǧlu, in order to continue advancing on the broad map of cooperation between both nations in a relationship of respect, friendship and self-determination of the peoples,” he said.

(Ultimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/EF/KW

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.