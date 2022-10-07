Jorge Rodríguez, the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, held a meeting on Tuesday with the ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, Naci Aydan Karamanoğlu, in order to advance the cooperative plan between both nations.
The information was released by the president of the national parliament on Twitter. In addition, he maintained that relations between Venezuela and Türkiye are based on respect, friendship and self-determination of the peoples.
Through a video shared on social media networks, it is evident that both authorities spoke during the meeting. Likewise, a strong handshake ratified the brotherhood of the countries.
Sostuvimos una reunión con el Embajador de la República de Türkiye, Naci Aydan Karamanoǧlu, a fin de seguir avanzando en el amplio mapa de cooperación entre ambas naciones bajo una relación de respeto, amistad y autodeterminación de los pueblos. pic.twitter.com/gbMWrPOq80
— Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) October 6, 2022
“We held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, Naci Aydan Karamanoǧlu, in order to continue advancing on the broad map of cooperation between both nations in a relationship of respect, friendship and self-determination of the peoples,” he said.
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/EF/KW
-
eforinocohttps://orinocotribune.com/author/eferrari10/
-
eforinocohttps://orinocotribune.com/author/eferrari10/October 1, 2022
-
eforinocohttps://orinocotribune.com/author/eferrari10/October 1, 2022
-
eforinocohttps://orinocotribune.com/author/eferrari10/September 29, 2022
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)