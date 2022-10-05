This Tuesday, October 4, marks the 10th anniversary of the largest march in Venezuela’s history. With seven avenues completely filled, the people came out in the rain to close the presidential campaign of Commander Hugo Chávez.

A decade of that oath to never return to what was, of admiring how a man gave up his life for his family and for the revolution.

In commemoration, social networks flooded with memories of that rainy and historic October 4th day on Bolívar Avenue.

It is a day to remember the struggles, which hang over the collective imagination of all Chavistas who took to those streets in the rain.

It is also a memorial of struggle, a serving of nostalgia, a field manual of resistance, and another anniversary of the resounding victory won by the leader of the revolution, Hugo Chávez.

The march was the largest mobilization in Bolivarian history, filling seven avenues: Bolívar, Universidad, México, Lecuna, Fuerzas Amardas, Urdaneta and Baralt. With 23-kilometer bus queues to enter Caracas, it marked a milestone in the broad and popular historiography of Chavismo.

The victory represented the heart of a people that beats strong inside the chest of the Venezuelan who would not let any empire come to sully the homeland. An unforgettable day, and a rain that refreshed the memory of what really matters: the people.

Finally, this October 4, several social network users began to post their memories and photos of that day to pay tribute to the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Hugo Chávez.

«Gracias a la vida/que me ha dado tanto» dijiste ese jueves telúrico. Y desde la tarima, el rumor, la sonrisa, el frenesí de miles y miles que fueron contigo a cerrar campaña. Un retumbar de corazones que ese día fue la más grande concentración humana de la historia de Venezuela pic.twitter.com/ay6BaecHxp — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) October 4, 2022

El #4Oct de 2012 una marea roja, desbordó 7 avenidas de Caracas, la intensa lluvia no fue motivo para que el pueblo dejara las calles.

Fue el último discurso del cierre de la campaña presidencial de nuestro comandante Hugo Chávez#RostrosDeMiPueblo pic.twitter.com/Wc60W5BV5s — Cris_Apo (@Cris_tropa) October 4, 2022

El cierre de la campaña presidencial de 2012 será recordado no solo como el último acto masivo de Hugo Chávez, sino como el más inolvidable. Este 4 de octubre se cumplen 10 años del último discurso de la campaña presidencial del líder de la Revolución Bolivariana, Hugo Chávez. pic.twitter.com/Ttvdq4enZQ — Alberto A. Vargas (@AlbertoAVargas2) October 4, 2022

Ten years after that historic last meeting with the people, where Bolívar Avenue was filled with joy, Hugo Chávez’s final campaign speech is remembered:

We come from far away, this battle is long. This battle is over 500 years old on this earth. Here we are today, the children of Guaicaipuro. Who sits here Guaicaipuro? We are all Guaicaipuro. And her war cry against the Spanish empire, Ana Karina Rote; that’s where we come from, from the Aboriginal resistance, from the Indian resistance, from the Black resistance, from the exploited, from the always dominated. The battle has been long. We are the sons of Simón Bolívar, the daughters of Simón Bolívar. We are the patriots of July 5, of April 19. The soldiers of José Félix Rivas in La Victoria, that is us, men and women of today. We are from the troops of Ezequiel Zamora and his war cry and free men. The sons of the Maisanta cavalry charges and the last horsemen.

(Red Radio VE)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SF

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.