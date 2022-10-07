On October 6, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez repudiated the United States’ interference in the territorial dispute with Guyana over the Essequibo territory.

Venezuela rechaza y denuncia el injerencismo del gobierno de los EEUU en la controversia territorial sobre la Guayana Esequiba, para favorecer su hegemonía energética y de sus transnacionales! Son inadmisibles las presiones indebidas en franca violación del Derecho Interancional https://t.co/uhKgyoIlvB — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) October 5, 2022

Additionally, she highlighted that the Geneva Agreement should be the only legal framework used to resolve the dispute, not the Paris Arbitration Award (1899) that governed this dispute until 1966 when the Geneva Agreement was signed between Venezuela and Guyana.

In another tweet, the vice president condemned the United States government’s desire to favor its energy hegemony and transnationals in this dispute.

El Acuerdo de Ginebra es el único instrumento jurídico vigente y debidamente depositado en la ONU para resolver mediante negociaciones la controversia territorial sobre la Guayana Esequiba. Es el Acuerdo de ginebra y no el laudo arbitral lo que rige esta controversia. https://t.co/k6aFyFj2tj — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) October 5, 2022

“Improper pressures in clear violation of International Law are inadmissible,” she pointed out in response to a tweet by US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols, who wrote in typical US imperialist style: “The 1899 Arbitration Award determined the land border between Guyana and Venezuela, and it should be respected unless or until a competent legal body determines the contrary. The US supports a peaceful resolution of this issue.”

For his part, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría spoke about another attack by the United States against Venezuela, in which he asserted that they make “political use” of human rights.

Faría rejected the renewal of an alleged UN Independent Mission report on Venezuelan human rights issues after stressing that it promotes false positives and obscures the Venezuelan government’s cooperation with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Si 🇺🇸 tuviese un verdadero interés en los DDHH, levantaría de inmediato su bloqueo contra 🇻🇪. Por el contrario, continúa haciendo uso político de los DDHH buscando la renovación de una misión dedicada a promover falsos positivos y opacar la cooperación del Gobierno con la ACNUDH https://t.co/bLQTM1WqQn — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) October 6, 2022

Faría published his message after Assistant Secretary Nichols posted another tweet stating that the recent report, which indicates that Venezuelan civil and military intelligence commit crimes against humanity to repress political dissent, is “an essential tool for accountability on human rights abuses” in Venezuela.

According to Faría, the report’s “pamphleteer” responds to the specific guidelines of an empire that acts in its capital and domination interests.

In turn, he added that if the US “had a real interest in human rights, it would immediately lift its blockade against Venezuela.”

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.