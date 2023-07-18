Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson reports that the “Kiev terrorist regime is behind the attack on the Crimean Bridge,” with Ukrainian media confirming the statements.

Ukraine’s domestic security agency and navy were behind Monday’s incident at the Crimean Bridge, anonymous sources told AFP.

Suspilne and Ukrainska Pravda, both Ukrainian state broadcasters, also provided little specifics about an operation they alleged involved the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the navy, although Suspilne reported its sources as stating the bridge was struck using underwater drones.

Suspilne quoted a navy spokesperson as saying he had no such information and urging the broadcaster to wait for official announcements. Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment on the incident.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson said that the “Kiev terrorist regime is behind the attack on the Crimean Bridge,” adding that the “decision to attack the Crimean Bridge was made by Ukrainian officials, military with the participation of US, UK special services.”

Russia shouldn’t renew grain deal after Crimea Bridge incident: Russian senior official

In view of the attack on the bridge connecting Russia and Crimea, a top Russian politician stated on Monday that Russia should not renew the Black Sea grain deal.

A mother and father were killed and their daughter was critically injured by the explosions, according to Russian officials. Although the details were sketchy, some Russian officials blamed Ukraine. The Ukrainian administration made no quick comment.

According to Sergei Mironov, the leader of the Russian parliament’s A Just Russia party, Moscow should respond by destroying Ukrainian infrastructure, adding on Telegram “That is what we need to do, and not discuss a grain deal that helps Kiev’s rulers and their Western masters line their pockets. There can be no grain deal after another terrorist attack.”

Russia agreed to sign the Black Sea grain agreement a year ago, allowing Ukraine to start shipping food from its southern ports despite the war. However, it has repeatedly expressed doubts about agreeing to prolong the agreement, which expires on Monday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced today, as July 17 marks the day the grain deal was set to expire, that it will not be renewed, as the parts regarding Russia were not fulfilled, and as such the deal was halted, further clarifying that the decision to halt the deal was not linked to today’s attack.

Earlier today, two people were killed and a child was injured in an “emergency” incident that took place on the Crimean Bridge while traffic was halted awaiting damage repairs.

The head of the Republic of Crimea accused on his Telegram page the “terrorist regime” in Kiev of being behind the event, which authorities called an “emergency incident” after explosions were heard in the morning.

