The Bolivarian National Armed Force of Venezuela (FANB) has found and destroyed 14 engines that were used for illegal mining in a forest in Bolívar state.

On Saturday, July 15, the head of the Strategic Operational Command of the FANB (CEOFANB), General Domingo Hernández Lárez, posted the information on his social media.

En operaciones de búsqueda, detección y desmantelamiento de actividades ilegales en las reservas forestales y parques nacionales del estado Bolívar, #FANB se despliega en los bosques de galería del municipio Sucre del estado Bolívar, específicamente en las coordenadas 7° 34'… pic.twitter.com/vbrVEQAvYz — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) July 15, 2023

Hernández Lárez stated that the FANB is carrying out search, detection and dismantling operations of illegal activities in the reserve forests and national parks of Bolívar state.

“For search, detection and dismantling operations against illegal activities in the reserve forests and national parks of Bolívar state, the FANB is deployed in the forests of the Sucre municipality of Bolívar state… where they located 14 engines that were used for environmental destruction,” the military commander wrote on Twitter.

The CEOFANB head also posted a video on social media showing the FANB destroying a mining raft. Hernández Lárez added that mining rafts are prohibited in Venezuela because of the environmental destruction they cause.

“Natural parks, reserve forests, and drainage basins are areas under special administration regime where any type of mining is prohibited,” he added.

Las balsas mineras están prohibidas, por ser factores multiplicadores de la destrucción ambiental. Los Parques Naturales, Reservas Forestales y Cuencas Hidrográficas son Áreas Bajo Régimen de Administración Especial donde está prohibido todo tipo de ejercicio minero.… pic.twitter.com/ntyoxIv7Ho — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) July 15, 2023

The FANB has the mission to ensure compliance with the regulations of the Organic Law for Territorial Planning on the Administration and Management of National Parks and Natural Monuments, in order to safeguard and protect the these natural environments.

National parks are declared as strategic areas for the country’s development, as their biodiversity, ecosystems and values constitute areas of environmental balance and conservation.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

