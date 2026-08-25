The image shows a conceptual illustration of an old, deteriorated book that is partially burned, alongside a judge’s gavel. The pages appear to be disintegrating, symbolizing the destruction or deterioration of justice, law, or history. Photo: Al Mayadeen English.

The image shows a conceptual illustration of an old, deteriorated book that is partially burned, alongside a judge’s gavel. The pages appear to be disintegrating, symbolizing the destruction or deterioration of justice, law, or history. Photo: Al Mayadeen English.