 CIA Assessment: The Resistance Cannot Be Crushed – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 17, 2026
People gather in a rally to support Mojtaba Khamenei, the successor to his late father Ali Khamenei as supreme leader, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 9, 2026. Photo: AP.

People gather in a rally to support Mojtaba Khamenei, the successor to his late father Ali Khamenei as supreme leader, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 9, 2026. Photo: AP.