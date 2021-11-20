UN Rejects One US Coercive Measure Against Venezuela

The Permanent Representative of Venezuela to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, announced that the UN has rejected one of the coercive measures imposed by the United States on Venezuela, which denies the Bolivarian Republic its right to health.

Moncada made this comment after the UN General Assembly approved the Resolution on Equitable, Affordable, Timely and Universal Access of all Countries to Vaccines in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, on Thursday, November 18.

Moncada informed that “in the resolution, there is an important paragraph for Venezuela, for it rejects one of the criminal measures of the US which denies our people the right to health.”

1) Hoy, la Asamblea General de la ONU aprobó la Resolución sobre “Acceso equitativo, oportuno y universal a vacunas COVID”. En ella, hay un párrafo importante para Venezuela porque rechaza una las medidas criminales de EEUU para negar el derecho a la salud de nuestro pueblo. pic.twitter.com/LWGJUDMYTv — Samuel Moncada (@SMoncada_VEN) November 18, 2021

Through a series of posts on his Twitter account, Moncada explained that the UN resolution underlines the importance of ensuring Venezuela’s equal access to the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to guarantee the country access to vaccines, of which Venezuela has been denied.

Moncada recalled that Venezuela is entitled to $5 million, belonging to itself, in SDRs of the IMF, but access to these funds have been denied due to illegal pressure exerted on the financial institution by the United States which allegedly argues that “there is no clarity on which government [of Venezuela] is legitimate.”

4) La Asamblea ONU le dice al FMI y a EEUU que no pueden negar acceso a los DEGs en medio de una pandemia. EEUU usa al FMI y a su esclavo Guaidó como arma para sacrificar la vida de miles de venezolanos. Hoy logramos que el mundo entendiera el crimen contra Venezuela pic.twitter.com/1dNqTQm9Sa — Samuel Moncada (@SMoncada_VEN) November 18, 2021

Consequently, Moncada stressed that, with this resolution, the UN Assembly is telling the IMF and the US that they cannot deny Venezuela access to its SDRs in the midst of a pandemic.

“The US uses the IMF and its servant Guaidó as a weapon to sacrifice the lives of thousands of Venezuelans,” remarked Ambassador Moncada. “Today, we managed to make the world realize the crime committed against Venezuela.”

The UN resolution for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines was approved by 171 countries, without any vote against it, but with 7 abstentions. The abstentions came from the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Australia, South Korea, Armenia and Japan.

“The USA is a real threat to the health of the world,” concluded Moncada.

Featured image: Voting on the Resolution on Universal Access to COVID-19 Vaccines at the UN General Assembly. Photo: Twitter / @SMoncada_VEN

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

