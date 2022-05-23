The Alliance for Global Justice along with a group of sponsors have organized a webinar with Venezuela’s vice minister for foreign affairs on North America, Carlos Ron, to inform about the official stand of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on the Ukrainian Conflict affecting Europe and the world since February 24 of this year when Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a military operation to protect the Russian population in the Donbass region.

Carlos Ron, President, Simón Bolívar Institute, and Venezuela’s vice minister for foreign affairs on North America, will explain Venezuela’s position on the war in the Ukraine and its causes, and Venezuela’s call for negotiations to end the conflict.

Previous statements by Chavista government officials:

• President Maduro: We’re seeing a Western media dictatorship

• Delcy Rodríguez on NATO’s Role in World Conflict

• Foreign Minister Plasencia: NATO should not exist

• Venezuela’s Approach to the Ukraine Conflict

• Venezuela’s Representative to the UN address to the UN General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Ukraine

• President Maduro Confirms Support for Putin

• Venezuela to Maintain Trade Relations with Russia at All Levels Despite Western Attacks

• Venezuela Gives Full Support to Putin & Criticizes US and NATO Militarism

• Venezuela expresses its concern over the worsening of the crisis in Ukraine Regrets “the mockery and breach” of the Minsk Agreements by NATO

Sponsors: Alliance for Global Justice, Chicago ALBA Solidarity, Task Force on the Americas, Orinoco Tribune, Frente Hugo Chavez para la Defensa de los Pueblos-Vancouver, Alberto Lovera Bolivarian Circle of New York.

Featured image: Venezuelan Primero Justicia extreme-right political party activists during a micro-protest in Caracas, holding placards comparing President Nicolas Maduro with Russian President Vladimir Putin. March 4, 2022. Photo: Federico Parra/AFP via Getty Images.

(Chicago ALBA Solidarity)

