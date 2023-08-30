The rhetoric of Moscow’s isolation after the war in Ukraine is called into question by the fact that the United States, this year, has purchased 416 tons of uranium from Russia, more than twice as much as in the same period of 2022, and the highest amount since 2005.

According to a report by the US statistical service, Russia supplies the United States with enriched uranium, a critical component for civil nuclear power generation. The procurement of this strategic metal cost Washington US $696.5 million, the highest value since 2002.

In the first half of the year, the cost of supplies increased 2.5 times, and the Russian Federation’s share of US imports rose from 13% to 32%.

Another report states that about one third of the enriched uranium used in the United States is imported from Russia. GHS Climate, a clean energy consulting firm, says that last year, one in 20 US households and businesses ran on uranium of Russian origin.

Everything indicates that the United States has failed in its attempt to reduce its energy dependence on Russia despite the attacks via sanctions, but there is a reality that cannot be evaded, namely, that almost half of the world’s enriched uranium is produced in the Russian Federation.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

