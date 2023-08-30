Venezuelan Minister for Defense Vladimir Padrino López met with Colombian Ambassador to Venezuela Milton Rengifo to strengthen bilateral relations between the nations. This meeting was announced by Minister Padrino through social media.

“Warm and pleasant working meeting with the ambassador of Colombia in Venezuela, Milton Rengifo Hernández,” Padrino wrote after the meeting held on Tuesday, August 29. “There is mutual will to advance bilateral relations, always with responsibility and building spaces of trust, solidarity, and complementarity for the benefit of the peoples. Long live Colombia! Long live Venezuela! Long live Bolívar!”

On July 21, Venezuela and Colombia held the First Binational Forum on Border Activity, aimed at strengthening commercial activity in a new stage of promoting bilateral relations between the nations.

After the forum, Táchira state Governor Freddy Bernal declared that it was a “very positive meeting; 69 customs agencies open, 22 border exchange yards, more than 20 transport companies. All of this was completely closed a year ago. Today, they are open and growing. They are generating jobs.”

The Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Milton Rengifo, stated that these actions strengthen commercial activity between the countries.

