Venezuela Installs Russian-Made Anti-Aircraft Guns to Fight Colombian Drug Trafficking

The Venezuelan army has strategically installed Russian-made ZU-23 anti-aircraft guns to repel foreign drug-trafficking groups that clandestinely enter into the country.

On Friday, May 20, the head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) of Venezuela, Major General Domingo Hernández Lárez, declared that “the rampage is over,” thanks to the installation of ZU-23 anti-aircraft guns on the clandestine runways used by foreign drug-trafficking organizations.

A video posted on Hernández Lárez’s Twitter account also showed an anti-aircraft gun operating on one of the illegal runways which had been found by Venezuelan authorities. For more than a year, the FANB has maintained an intense military deployment, especially focused on the border states with Colombia. The reason behind this is to confront and eradicate the presence of Colombian paramilitary and drug-trafficking groups which enter Venezuela illegally.

Así recibimos el crepúsculo a diario, trabajando por la patria, inutilizando pistas y campamentos TANCOL, contribuyendo a la libertad de la nación, alejando a nuestra población de los vicios impuestos por los invasores quienes pretenden involucrarnos en sus planes de expoliación! pic.twitter.com/p2RcpPvQGD — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) May 19, 2022

RELATED CONTENT: Armed Groups Try to Retake Control of Cota 905

So far, a total of 5,000 members of the FANB have been deployed in the border areas of the states of Zulia and Apure, in order to strengthen security in the region.

In recent months, Venezuelan authorities have discovered numerous paramilitary camps in the states bordeing Colombia, and have seized an assortment of explosives and weapons, in addition to neutralizing several aircraft used by Colombian drug trafficking gangs.

On Monday, May 16, Venezuelan forces dismantled a logistics camp used by drug-traffickers to clandestinely supply fuel to planes entering Venezuelan airspace illegally.

Así va la guerra frontal de la #FANB contra el narcotráfico en el #Zulia.Lo que ven en las imágenes es artillería antiaérea instalada en las pistas clandestinas de esa región fronteriza con #Colombia donde está en pleno desarrollo la Operación Relámpago del #Catatumbo #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/bQAVOpKn26 — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) May 7, 2022

Caracas has repeatedly decried that numerous paramilitary groups, each containing up to a hundred trained and well-financed Colombian terrorists operating in the Venezuela-Colombia border areas, who traffick cocaine and launch attacks on military, police and political targets in Venezuela, with the intention of creating chaos in Venezuela and overthrowing the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

RELATED CONTENT: Interior Minister of Venezuela: Civic-Military Union Defeated Operation Gideon

Nuestro territorio no será bastión de ningún tipo de actividad ilícita asociada al narcotráfico. Serán inutilizados y destruidos todos sus medios presentes en Venezuela!! pic.twitter.com/RV0vEctcHY — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) May 18, 2022

However, Major General Hernández made it clear that the Venezuelan territory “will not be a stronghold for any type of illicit activity associated with drug trafficking. All such activity in Venezuela will be disabled and destroyed.”

Featured image: A Russian ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun operated by members of the Bolivarian National Armed Force. Photo: Twitter/@CEOFANB.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.