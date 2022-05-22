Venezuela Installs Russian-Made Anti-Aircraft Guns to Fight Colombian Drug Trafficking

May 22, 2022
A Russian ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun operated by members of the Bolivarian National Armed Force. Photo: Twitter/@CEOFANB.

The Venezuelan army has strategically installed Russian-made ZU-23 anti-aircraft guns to repel foreign drug-trafficking groups that clandestinely enter into the country.

On Friday, May 20, the head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) of Venezuela, Major General Domingo Hernández Lárez, declared that “the rampage is over,” thanks to the installation of ZU-23 anti-aircraft guns on the clandestine runways used by foreign drug-trafficking organizations.

A video posted on Hernández Lárez’s Twitter account also showed an anti-aircraft gun operating on one of the illegal runways which had been found by Venezuelan authorities.

For more than a year, the FANB has maintained an intense military deployment, especially focused on the border states with Colombia. The reason behind this is to confront and eradicate the presence of Colombian paramilitary and drug-trafficking groups which enter Venezuela illegally.

So far, a total of 5,000 members of the FANB have been deployed in the border areas of the states of Zulia and Apure, in order to strengthen security in the region.

In recent months, Venezuelan authorities have discovered numerous paramilitary camps in the states bordeing Colombia, and have seized an assortment of explosives and weapons, in addition to neutralizing several aircraft used by Colombian drug trafficking gangs.

On Monday, May 16, Venezuelan forces dismantled a logistics camp used by drug-traffickers to clandestinely supply fuel to planes entering Venezuelan airspace illegally.

Caracas has repeatedly decried that numerous paramilitary groups, each containing up to a hundred trained and well-financed Colombian terrorists operating in the Venezuela-Colombia border areas, who traffick cocaine and launch attacks on military, police and political targets in Venezuela, with the intention of creating chaos in Venezuela and overthrowing the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

However, Major General Hernández made it clear that the Venezuelan territory “will not be a stronghold for any type of illicit activity associated with drug trafficking. All such activity in Venezuela will be disabled and destroyed.”

 

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

