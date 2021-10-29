Venezuela and India Strengthen Strategic Alliance to Promote Well-Being of Both Nations

Venezuelan Vice Minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania at the Ministry for Foreign Relations, Capaya Rodríguez ratified Venezuela’s intent to strengthen cooperative relations with the Republic of India, at an industry event for the promotion of trade and bilateral tourism.

On Wednesday, October 27, Rodríguez explained that Venezuela’s goal is to continue deepening the ties in politics, culture, energy, economy, commerce, and friendly cooperation between both nations, “with a view to the consolidation of a strategic alliance that is fruitful, a win-win for both peoples.”

#27Oct | Viceministra para Asia, Medio Oriente y Oceanía, Capaya Rodríguez ratificó la intención del Gobierno Bolivariano de fortalecer las relaciones de cooperación con @IndiaVenezuela, durante el Evento Comercial para la Promoción del Comercio y Turismo bilateral.

🇻🇪🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KmwpBLvP17 — Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) October 27, 2021

Similarly, the Ambassador of India, Abhishek Singh, highlighted the will of his government to promote ties of friendship between the two countries. As a sign of India’s commitment, Singh announced that as of November 15, his nation will grant its first 500,000 travel visas for free, in order to promote the tourism between his country and the world.

Finally, the diplomat highlighted the need to reactivate and diversify the areas of cooperation between both nations, in order to advance the energy, commercial, and economic relationship, seeking the possible attraction of Indian investments in areas of strategic interest for Venezuela.

Featured image: Venezuelan deputy minister of foreign affairs for Asia and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez (left) and Abhishek Singh, Indian ambassador to Caracas (right). Photo courtesy of MPPRE.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

