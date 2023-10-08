The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, met with prime minister of Saint Lucia, Philip Pierre, and signed bilateral cooperation agreement in different areas. Venezuela and Saint Lucia will begin direct flights connecting the two countries next month, as part of the cooperation agreements.

“We are opening air connectivity between Saint Lucia and Venezuela,” President Maduro said after the signing of the agreements on Saturday, October 7. “We are connecting with the Caribbean, great news… And I am sure that these flights are going to be very successful, and they will increase tourism between our peoples and they will strengthen our relationship.”

The air connection agreement between the two countries was signed by Venezuelan Minister for Transportation Ramón Celestino Velásquez Araguayán and his Saint Lucian counterpart, Alva Baptiste.

The high-level delegations of the two countries also drafted the design and execution process of projects for strengthening cooperation in all sectors of common interest, including the promotion of trade, electricity, education, tourism, culture, and housing construction.

A joint declaration of the governments of Venezuela and Saint Lucia was also issued.

“With this declaration we ratify the principles of self-determination of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean as a territory, on the principles of cooperation, solidarity, brotherhood, mutual benefit, progressive development and strong relations, the founding principles of our peoples,” President Maduro declared.

President Maduro thanked Prime Minister Pierre for his words of solidarity at the United Nations and in CARICOM against the sanctions imposed on Venezuela. In this regard, the prime minister of Saint Lucia reiterated his call for the lifting of the sanctions.

“People must enjoy the right to self-determination. Any sanction that is imposed on a country because of its political system is unfair, Pierre said. “Sanctions are very painful for countries.”

Prime Minister Pierre arrived in Caracas on Friday morning, and was received by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil. During his stay in Venezuela, Pierre will hold meetings with various authorities of the country.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

