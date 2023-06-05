Representatives of the Venezuelan Petroleum Corporation (CVP) reached agreements with PetroVietnam to strengthen domestic production.

The information was provided by the Venezuelan Petroleum Corporation (PDVSA) team on their social networks. During the meeting, the reactivation strategies and business plans for the Petromacareo SA Mixed Company were reviewed.

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ordered last May to resume operations between PDVSA and PetroVietnam, which date back to 2010, when both oil companies agreed to create the Petromacareo joint venture for the production and improvement of crude oil in the Orinoco heavy crude belt.

The head of state celebrated the “perfect coordination” between the two countries in matters of international politics and diplomacy, and expressed his desire for Venezuela to achieve “powerful cooperation” in oil and gas matters with the Asian nation.

