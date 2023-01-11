Venezuela’s minister for petroleum, Tareck El Aissami, swore in the new Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA, Venezuela’s publicly owned petroleum company) board of directors this Monday, January 9. Through a joint statement, El Aissami announced that the decision was taken following instructions by President Nicolás Maduro, and that the new executive board members come from within the state-owned oil corporation.

“Today, in the presence of our new president of PDVSA, Pedro Rafael Tellechea, a new board of directors was sworn in,” said El Aissami. “He promised to continue leading the most important industry in Venezuela, PDVSA, to new victories.”

The oil minister highlighted that the group of professionals composing the new executive board combine their accumulated experience with PDVSA with the fresh perspective of newcomers to their role.

The state oil company continues to advance in the spirit of the 3R.NETS (resistance, rebirth, and revolution to advance towards the new era of transition into socialism), with which PDVSA been able to overcome the over 600 sanctions imposed on it.

The new PDVSA includes:

• Pedro Rafael Tellechea Ruíz, president.

• Heifred Jhoselin Segovia Marrero, vice president of finance.

• Genesis Sabrina Ron Solano, vice president for international trade and supply.

• Juan Carlos Díaz Socorro, vice president for commerce and national supply.

• Erick Jacinto Pérez Rodríguez, vice president for exploration and production.

• Gabriel Rafael Oliveros, vice president for refining.

• Ronny Rafael Romero Rodríguez, vice president for international affairs.

• Tovar Hugo Villalobos García, vice president for planning and engineering.

• Juan Vicente Santana Migliacion, vice president for gas.

