People and rescuers search for victims amid debris of a demolished building on June 27 in La Guaira, Venezuela, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the region. Photo: Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images.

People and rescuers search for victims amid debris of a demolished building on June 27 in La Guaira, Venezuela, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the region. Photo: Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images.