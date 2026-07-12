The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, presenting a report on the government's disaster management efforts following the June 24 earthquakes at a press conference, July 11, 2026. Photo: Fausto Torrealba/AVN.

The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, presenting a report on the government's disaster management efforts following the June 24 earthquakes at a press conference, July 11, 2026. Photo: Fausto Torrealba/AVN.