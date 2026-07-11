A Venezuelan flag hangs surrounded by debris, in the aftermath of the June 24 earthquakes, in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, Venezuela, July 9, 2026. Photo: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters.

A Venezuelan flag hangs surrounded by debris, in the aftermath of the June 24 earthquakes, in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, Venezuela, July 9, 2026. Photo: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters.