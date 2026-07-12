Photo composition featuring rows of polished gold bullion bars stacked next to each other. The national flag of Venezuela, recognizable by its yellow, blue, and red horizontal stripes with a semi-circle of white stars, is overlaid across the central rows of gold bars. Photo: Bitcoin.com News/file photo.

Photo composition featuring rows of polished gold bullion bars stacked next to each other. The national flag of Venezuela, recognizable by its yellow, blue, and red horizontal stripes with a semi-circle of white stars, is overlaid across the central rows of gold bars. Photo: Bitcoin.com News/file photo.