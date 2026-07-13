An aerial view of the catastrophic destruction across the Caraballeda and Caribe neighborhoods in the coastal city of La Guaira, Venezuela, on July 4, 2026, the area hardest hit by the recent 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude twin earthquakes. Photo: AFP.

An aerial view of the catastrophic destruction across the Caraballeda and Caribe neighborhoods in the coastal city of La Guaira, Venezuela, on July 4, 2026, the area hardest hit by the recent 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude twin earthquakes. Photo: AFP.