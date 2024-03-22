Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN) has unanimously approved the Organic Law for the Defense of Guayana Esequiba, following the popular referendum on the Essequibo territory held in the South American nation last December.

This Thursday, March 21, the second discussion of the Organic Law for the Defense of Guayana Esequiba took place, which was approved in an ordinary session of the AN. The law will now be sent to the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, for them to rule on the constitutionality of its organic nature.

“We respond to the people of Venezuela who came out en masse to say yes to the five questions [of the referendum], on December 3, 2023,” stated the AN’s president, Jorge Rodríguez.

Se declara sancionada la Ley Orgánica para la Defensa de la Guayana Esequiba. ¡Hemos cumplido con el pueblo de Venezuela que salió masivamente a decir 5 veces Sí el pasado 3 de diciembre! pic.twitter.com/BFQHCkFTit — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) March 21, 2024

Deputy Diosdado Cabello said that this legal instrument vindicates the right of the Venezuelan people to defend their territory. Cabello described the law as a model that should serve for the so-called decision-makers and their imperial allies of the world to be “very clear about what Venezuela’s position will be from now on.”

He further highlighted that this new law gives shape to the mandate of over 10.5 million Venezuelans who defended their Homeland in the consultative referendum on the Essequibo.

“We salute those who have defended our territory in any circumstance,” said the parliamentarian, “those who did not hesitate when defending the territory, nor waiting for the order to see if they defended ExxonMobil or Venezuela.”

The Law for the Defense of Guayana Esequiba consists of 22 articles and four chapters. It declares the invalid nature of the 1899 Paris Arbitration Award, which was the document that was intended to legitimize the dispossession of that territory by the British Empire. In addition, it establishes the creation of the Guayana Esequiba state, within the territorial organization of Venezuela.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

