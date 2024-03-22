The vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, expressed her regret that the secretary general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has never spoken out against the assassination attempts against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, nor against the destabilizing plots of the Venezuelan ultra-right, but has criticized alleged “obstacles to electoral guarantees” in the upcoming presidential elections in Venezuela.

“Venezuela regrets that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has never made a statement against the open threats of assassination against President Nicolás Maduro, nor against the destabilizing plans and violence that include attacks on military installations,” Rodríguez wrote in a social media post on Thursday, March 21.

Venezuela lamenta que el

Secretario General ONU @antonioguterres nunca se ha pronunciado sobre las fundadas amenazas de magnicidio contra el Pdte @NicolasMaduro ni contra los planes desestabilizadores y de violencia, que incluyen ataques a instalaciones militares. Mantenemos… https://t.co/MwnOuC3l84 — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) March 21, 2024

“We maintain constant communication with Secretary General Guterres and will continue to do so, to alert him not only about destabilization plans forged abroad, with the support of Venezuelan extremism against the peace of the country, but also about the serious threat to peace in the region by the United States, articulated through the government of Guyana, to dispossess Venezuela of the Essequibo territory,” she added.

“We express our regret that Secretary General Guterres dismisses the internal and external threats against the Venezuelan people and instead expresses his opinions behind the back of Venezuela, a member of the UN system,” she stated further. “Venezuela will continue on its path in defense of democracy, peace and the happiness of the people.”

Previously, the official X account of the UN news service had posted the following statement: “The Secretary General regrets any event that may hinder electoral guarantees [in Venezuela]. He reminds [the authorities] the need to guarantee the right to vote and to be elected through genuine periodic elections.”

This statement was issued after the Venezuelan authorities arrested the political secretary and the national coordinator of the far-right party Vente Venezuela, Dignora Hernández and Henry Alviarez respectively, for allegations of involvement in destabilizing actions and coup plots against the country, on Wednesday, March 20.

The news of the arrests was made public by the Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab, during a press conference in which he provided details on the conspiracy in which the detainees were involved.

(LaIguanaTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

