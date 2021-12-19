Venezuela Calls for an End to Xenophobia Against Venezuelan Migrants

Venezuela has urged its neighboring countries to respect the human rights of its migrants and to stop promoting a xenophobic attitude against Venezuelan nationals.

The pronouncement was made by Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia on December 18, which has been declared by the UN as the International Migrants’ Day.

En el día internacional del Migrante queremos subrayar nuestro compromiso con la implementación de planes, como Vuelta a la Patria, para facilitar la migración de retorno de todos nuestros connacionales en el exterior, tal y como lo ha instruido el Presidente @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/IyPoSd8vmj — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) December 18, 2021

“We urge the governments of the region, regardless of their political inclinations, to respect the human rights of all migrants and to stop promoting any act of xenophobia against the Venezuelan migrant population,” wrote Plasencia on Twitter.

In addition, Minister Plasencia reiterated the Venezuelan government’s commitment to the implementation of its programs that facilitate the return of Venezuelan nationals.

Plasencia stressed that the Vuelta a la Patria program has facilitated the return of “many of our nationals from abroad,” and has been carried out “as instructed by President Nicolás Maduro.”

Earlier in the day, President Nicolás Maduro expressed his condemnation of all hateful and xenophobic acts against Venezuelan nationals abroad.

President Maduro wrote on Twitter, “Venezuela is a land of noble and supportive people who received, with warmth and spirit of brotherhood, millions of brothers and sisters from other nations who have made our homeland their home. On Migrants’ Day, we condemn hatred and xenophobia against our compatriots abroad.”

Venezuela es una tierra de gente noble y solidaria que recibió, con calidez y hermandad, a millones de hermanos de otras naciones que hacen de nuestra Patria su hogar. En el Día del Migrante, condenamos el odio y la xenofobia, en contra de nuestros connacionales en el exterior. pic.twitter.com/hITejMql18 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 18, 2021

In accordance with a decree from the United Nations General Assembly, International Migrants Day is commemorated every December 18. This year the UN has sought to promote the potential behind human mobility.

Featured image: Venezuelan nationals returning home through the Vuelta a la Patria program. File Photo

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

