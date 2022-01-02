Venezuela Commemorates Haitian and Cuban Revolutions

On Saturday, January 1, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela congratulated the people and the government of Haiti for 218 years of independence of the nation as well as Cuba for the 63rd anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution. Venezuela also reaffirmed its commitment to brotherhood with the two Caribbean countries.

“Since the birth of the Haitian Revolution, the Haitian people have been the precursor of liberation struggles and a spirit of equality that spread throughout all of Our America,” read the statement released on Saturday by the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, published on its Twitter account.

Thus, Venezuela reaffirmed its commitment to cooperation and solidarity with the Caribbean people “for the well-being of our peoples as a genuine legacy of our founding fathers.”

RELATED CONTENT: Haiti’s Migrant Crisis & the Blind Eye to Imperialism’s Sins

Below is the unofficial translation of the statement of the Venezuelan government in commemoration of Haiti’s independence struggle:

The people and the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela extend the most sincere congratulations to the people and the government of the sister Republic of Haiti, in commemoration of the 218th anniversary of its independence today.

Since the birth of the Haitian Revolution, its brave people have been the precursor of the liberation struggles and the spirit of equality that spread throughout Our America, giving us the most precious of all that is desired, freedom.

The Homeland of Bolívar and Chávez, on this important day for the people of Haiti, reiterates its commitment for the greatest relations of friendship, cooperation and solidarity, framed in the desire to establish in our region, the cradle of Liberators such as Alejandro Pétion, Toussaint Louverture, Bolívar and Miranda, the epicenter of peace, integration in diversity and freedom for the well-being of our peoples, as a genuine legacy of our distinguished heroes.

The Homeland of Pétion is also the Homeland of Bolívar. Long live Haiti!

Caracas, January 1, 2022

The same day, through another statement that was posted on social media by the Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, the Venezuelan government reaffirmed the solidarity of Venezuela with the people of Cuba, calling the island nation an example of courage, resistance and solidarity with all the countries of the world.

RELATED CONTENT: Mexico Authorizes Emergency use of Cuban Vaccine Abdala—the First Latin American Vaccine

“Venezuelans reaffirm, on this important day, our unwavering solidarity with the heroic and brave people of Martí and Fidel, who remain firm in the defense of dignity, sovereignty, independence and other achievements, from the historical feat of January 1, 1959, which put an end to the atrocious dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista,” the statement read, in reference to the US-backed dictator who ruled Cuba before the triumph of the Cuban Revolution.

#Comunicado || Venezuela felicita al hermano Pueblo y Gobierno de la República de Cuba, con motivo del 63 aniversario del triunfo de la Revolución Cubana 🇻🇪🤝🇨🇺 #01Ene pic.twitter.com/0E11e0pnZV — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) January 1, 2022

Below is the unofficial translation of the statement congratulating the people of Cuba:

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, on behalf of the Venezuelan people and government, congratulates the people and government of the sister Republic of Cuba, on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution.

Venezuelans reaffirm, on this important day, our unwavering solidarity with the heroic and courageous people of Martí and Fidel, who today under the guidance of General Raúl Castro Ruz and the successful leadership of President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), stands firm in the defense of dignity, sovereignty, independence and other achievements, starting from the historic feat of January 1, 1959, which ended the atrocious dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista.

On another anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, the children of Father Liberator Simón Bolívar and Commander Hugo Chávez, pay tribute to Commander Fidel Castro Ruz and other men and women of the Rebel Army. Also, we send our fraternal embrace to the new generations of Cubans who, 63 years later, continue to provide a shining example of courage, resistance and solidarity to all the peoples of Our Latin-Caribbean America and the world.

Long live the triumph of the Cuban Revolution!

Long live the friendship between the peoples of Cuba and Venezuela!

Caracas, January 1, 2022

Featured image: Fiesta del Fuego dancers in Santiago de Cuba holding the flags of Cuba and the Haitia. File photo from SabordelCaribe blog.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.